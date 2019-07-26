Home
Kay Carol TINDALE


1956 - 2019
Kay Carol TINDALE Notice
TINDALE, Kay Carol. (nee Spencer) 19th July 2019. Late of Bylong Valley Way, Bylong. Beloved wife of Ian. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anthony & Sandra, Rodney, Michael & Ellyce, Stacy & Katrina. Cherished Nan of Jayden, Bella, Cameron, Max and Kaiden. Adored sister of Sonya, Diana and Tracy. Aged 63 years "You never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender, you simply lived for those you loved and those you loved remember." Please be advised a private cremation will take place. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 26, 2019
