SEIS, Kathleen Beryl (nee: Ladmore) 4th March 2020 peacefully at Mudgee Hospital, late of Perry Street Mudgee. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jason, Rowena & Ross, Nicholas & Bec. Adored Nan of Dion, Charlize, Cooper, Zac, Ashley and Jamie. A cherished sister, aunty and friend. Aged 69 years "Gone from home but not from our hearts' A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020