WINDLE, Kathleen Anne 18th July 2019 late of Mebul Road Goolma. Beloved wife of Greg, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Daniel & Amanda and Leanne. Adored Nan to Alexandra, Michael, Damien, Jack and Dana. Cherished sister, aunty and friend. Aged 62 years "A special person, a special face A special someone we cannot replace." Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate Kathleen's Life, which will take place at 10:30am on Monday 29th July 2019 at Mudgee Lawn Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Asthma Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 26, 2019