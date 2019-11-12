|
|
PAXTON, Judith Gwendolyne November 4th 2019, 'Judi' passed away peacefully and is now at home with God Aged 85 years Beloved wife of Derrick. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Heather & Bill, Alex & Andrew, Andrew and Jo. Adored Nana to Sara, Ezekiel & Tiana, Chad & Caitlin, Sienna, Dakota and Kate. Great Grandmother to Beau, Axel and Isabelle. And cherished sister of Vere & Sharon Collier. "Goodnight sweet maid, and let who will be clever; do noble things, not dream them, all day long" Relatives and friends of Judi are warmly invited to attend a 'Celebration of Her Life'. Frontline Christian Church, Mudgee on Saturday, 16th November at 11.00am 51 Burrundulla Road, Mudgee. A private cremation will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to 'Streams of Hope', a charity for reconnecting disadvantaged children with their families in Sri Lanka. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 12, 2019