Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Frontline Christian Church
51 Burrundulla Road
Mudgee
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith PAXTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Gwendoline PAXTON

Add a Memory
Judith Gwendoline PAXTON Notice
PAXTON, Judith Gwendolyne November 4th 2019, 'Judi' passed away peacefully and is now at home with God Aged 85 years Beloved wife of Derrick. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Heather & Bill, Alex & Andrew, Andrew and Jo. Adored Nana to Sara, Ezekiel & Tiana, Chad & Caitlin, Sienna, Dakota and Kate. Great Grandmother to Beau, Axel and Isabelle. And cherished sister of Vere & Sharon Collier. "Goodnight sweet maid, and let who will be clever; do noble things, not dream them, all day long" Relatives and friends of Judi are warmly invited to attend a 'Celebration of Her Life'. Frontline Christian Church, Mudgee on Saturday, 16th November at 11.00am 51 Burrundulla Road, Mudgee. A private cremation will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to 'Streams of Hope', a charity for reconnecting disadvantaged children with their families in Sri Lanka. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -