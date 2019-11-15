|
Williams - Judith Elizabeth. On Tuesday 5th November 2019, peacefully at Pioneer House, Mudgee. Formerly of Horatio Street Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Jim (dec). Much loved by all her family and friends. Aged 85 years "God's greatest gift - Remembrance" The relatives and friends of Mrs Judith Williams are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room, Eastaugh & Carroll on Wednesday, 20th November 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Service a private interment will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019