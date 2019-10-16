Home
PARKER, John Wreford (John) The relatives and friends of the late JOHN WREFORD PARKER are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Monday the 21st of October 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Sailability or the Batemans Bay Rural Fire Service would be appreciated and can be made at the Chapel on the day of the Funeral. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019
