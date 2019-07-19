|
CAMILLERI - JOHN MICHAEL Suddenly on Monday 8th July 2019 at Gulgong District Hospital. Late of Queen Street, Gulgong. Dearly loved son of Fay & Anthony and big brother to Luke. Much loved father of Madison, Anthony and Sarah-Jane. Aged 34 years "Taken to soon, forever in our hearts" The relatives and friends of Mr John Michael Camilleri are invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Gulgong on Thursday 25th July 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Privately cremated. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 19, 2019