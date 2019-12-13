Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for John DENSHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McLeod DENSHIRE

Add a Memory
John McLeod DENSHIRE Notice
John DENSHIRE 9th December 2019 at Kanandah Nursing Home, late of Macquarie Drive Mudgee. Beloved husband of Margot, much loved father and father-in-law of Annie & Harold, Louise & Ewan. Adored Pop of Amanda, Lachlan, Kelsey and Erika. Aged 86 years "So dearly loved, so sadly missed" Relatives and friends are advised that a private Family Service will take place. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -