John DENSHIRE 9th December 2019 at Kanandah Nursing Home, late of Macquarie Drive Mudgee. Beloved husband of Margot, much loved father and father-in-law of Annie & Harold, Louise & Ewan. Adored Pop of Amanda, Lachlan, Kelsey and Erika. Aged 86 years "So dearly loved, so sadly missed" Relatives and friends are advised that a private Family Service will take place. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019