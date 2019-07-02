Home
JOHN KENNETH WEATHERLEY


1948 - 2019
JOHN KENNETH WEATHERLEY Notice
WEATHERLEY - JOHN KENNETH. On Saturday 29, June 2019. Peacefully, at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Camperdown. Late of Mulgoa Way Mudgee. Devoted husband of Robyn. Loved father of Kym, Jane, Gayna and their families. Stepfather to Tim (dec) and Kirsty. Special 'Johnny' of Tim and Sophie and their families. Aged 71 years The relatives and friends of Mr John Weatherley are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Mudgee Race Club, Ulan Road, Mudgee on Friday, July 5, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service a Private Cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Chris O'Brien LifeHouse may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 2, 2019
