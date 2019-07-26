|
|
NICHOLS, John Anthony "Nicko" 15th July 2019. Late of Third St Mudgee. Beloved husband of Berniece. Loved father and father-in-law of Trudy & Steven, Dallas & Mel, Jenny & Anthony, Jo & Dave. Loving Poppy to 9 grandchildren. Aged 72 years "It's not what we write, it's not what we say it's how we remember you, in our own special way" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of Nicko, which will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee. Flannel shirts were Nicko's favourite, to help celebrate his life and loves, please wear one too! At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Mudgee Mens Shed. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 26, 2019