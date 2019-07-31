Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan MCGILLIVRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan MCGILLIVRAY

Add a Memory
Joan MCGILLIVRAY Notice
MCGILLIVRAY, JOAN MARY Died peacefully in Canberra 26 July 2019 Aged 89 Beloved mother to Graham, Glen and Jane; mother-in-law to Cindy and Nicky and adored grandmother of Alex and Campbell; great grandmother to Hamish and Ivy. Also greatly loved by Eve and Aaron, Jacob and Abby. Joan had a great gift for friendship and the family would like to thank and acknowledge her many friends who provided love and support to her. "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye!" The funeral service for Joan will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT on Friday, 2 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.