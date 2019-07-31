|
MCGILLIVRAY, JOAN MARY Died peacefully in Canberra 26 July 2019 Aged 89 Beloved mother to Graham, Glen and Jane; mother-in-law to Cindy and Nicky and adored grandmother of Alex and Campbell; great grandmother to Hamish and Ivy. Also greatly loved by Eve and Aaron, Jacob and Abby. Joan had a great gift for friendship and the family would like to thank and acknowledge her many friends who provided love and support to her. "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye!" The funeral service for Joan will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT on Friday, 2 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 31, 2019