Jill BASKERVILLE (nee: Miller) 30th October 2019, late of Fleming Street Kandos. Beloved wife of Les (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra & Grahame, Robert & Sharon, Helen & Neil. Cherished grandmother of Mathew, Alison, Christopher, Nicholas, Bridget, Megan, Luke, Bradley & great grandmother. Much loved sister, aunty and friend. Aged 82 years "God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for The Late Jill Baskerville, which will take place at 11:30am on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Heart Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019