Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill BASKERVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill BASKERVILLE

Add a Memory
Jill BASKERVILLE Notice
Jill BASKERVILLE (nee: Miller) 30th October 2019, late of Fleming Street Kandos. Beloved wife of Les (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra & Grahame, Robert & Sharon, Helen & Neil. Cherished grandmother of Mathew, Alison, Christopher, Nicholas, Bridget, Megan, Luke, Bradley & great grandmother. Much loved sister, aunty and friend. Aged 82 years "God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for The Late Jill Baskerville, which will take place at 11:30am on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Heart Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -