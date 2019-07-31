|
WOOLLETT, Jeany Maree 24th July 2019. Dearly loved wife of Phillip (dec), mother of Peter and Emma. Adored daughter of Peter and Fay Walker. Loving sister of Tracy. Aged 48 years Jeany's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Narooma Cemetery, Narooma, with a grave side service commencing at 1:00 pm on Thursday the 1st of August 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 31, 2019