COCKS, JEANETTE KATHLEEN On Saturday 31st August 2019 at John Flynn Hospital, Tugun QLD, formerly of Denison Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Barry (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brendon & Emma and Samantha & David. Treasured grandmother to Tahlia, Kiarn, Jhy, Angus & Lara. Aged 77yrs Privately cremated. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019