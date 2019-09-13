Home
MCLEISH - JAMES IAN 'JAMIE' Peacefully on Tuesday, 10th September 2019 at Pioneer House, Mudgee. Late of Pioneer House Mudgee, formerly of 'Kiloran' Rylstone. Father of Fiona. Elizabeth & Victoria. Much loved brother of Patsy (dec), John & Ross. Companion of Jan Scott. Aged 85 yrs The relatives and friends of Mr Jamie McLeish are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at 'Kiloran', Bylong Valley Way, Rylstone on Monday, 16th September 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Following the Service a Private Cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
