GRAHAM, James (Jim) 5th July 2019 late of Moruya. Dearly loved husband of Ida. Much loved father and father in-law of Anthony & Julie, Karen & John, Diane & Vic and William & Janet (dec). Adored Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 88 years. Jim's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 3:00pm on Thursday the 11th of July 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 10, 2019