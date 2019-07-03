|
|
Ernest, James Smith 14/04/1934 - 29.06.19 Of banksia Village, Broulee. Loving husband of Janet, adored father of Julie and Robin. Bamps to grandchildren, Sidney, Tayla, Holly & Frida. Great Bamps to Jasper. A funeral service will be held at the Broulee Memorial Gardens Chapel, Broulee, on Wednesday 10th July 2019 commencing at 11am. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Vision Australia. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 3, 2019