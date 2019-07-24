|
IAN CAMERON REID 22.8.1945 ~ 15.7.2019 Late of Bermagui and formerly of Merrigum. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of Trevor (decd), Tania Kennedy, Kellie & Greg Burt. Devoted Grandad of Sarah, Andrew, Jessica, Alicia and Charlotte. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Bermagui Country Club at 11.00a.m., Friday 26th July, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ian to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 24, 2019