BUTLER, Ian David 15th August 2019 at Batemans Bay. Dearly loved father of Josh, Nick, Tim and Ben. Loved Partner of Angela. Loved Pop to all his Grandchildren. Loved Brother of Jenny, Ken & John. Aged 66 years. Ian's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens, with a service commencing at 10:00am on Friday the 23rd of August 2019, followed by interment in the Broulee Lawn Cemetery. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 21, 2019
