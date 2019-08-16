Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilton ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilton Frederick ROBERTS


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Hilton Frederick ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Hilton Frederick 13th August 2019 at Kanandah Nursing Home, late of Spring Road, Mudgee. Beloved husband of Mary (dec), much loved father and father-in-law of Roslyn & Noel, Debra & Peter, Tim & Kelly, Lisa, Natalie & John, Marcia & Don. Adored Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of Kevin (dec), Les (dec), Leonie (dec), Kathleen (dec), Billy, Beryl, Colin, Gladys and their families. Aged 82 years "Dancing with mum again" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Hilton Roberts. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Dementia Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices