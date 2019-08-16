|
ROBERTS, Hilton Frederick 13th August 2019 at Kanandah Nursing Home, late of Spring Road, Mudgee. Beloved husband of Mary (dec), much loved father and father-in-law of Roslyn & Noel, Debra & Peter, Tim & Kelly, Lisa, Natalie & John, Marcia & Don. Adored Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of Kevin (dec), Les (dec), Leonie (dec), Kathleen (dec), Billy, Beryl, Colin, Gladys and their families. Aged 82 years "Dancing with mum again" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Hilton Roberts. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Dementia Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019