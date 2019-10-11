Home
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Hilde ULBRICH 5th October 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at Kanandah Nursing Home, formerly of Ocean Shores. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Birgit & Ross, and Christa. Loved Nan & Oma to her grandchildren, their partners and great grandchildren. Aged 94 years "Remembered with love" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Hilde. The service will take place at 2:00pm, today Friday 11th October 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Macular Degeneration Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
