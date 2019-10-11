|
Hilde ULBRICH 5th October 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at Kanandah Nursing Home, formerly of Ocean Shores. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Birgit & Ross, and Christa. Loved Nan & Oma to her grandchildren, their partners and great grandchildren. Aged 94 years "Remembered with love" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Hilde. The service will take place at 2:00pm, today Friday 11th October 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Macular Degeneration Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019