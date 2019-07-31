Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
DAKIN, Hilda May 25th July 2019 at Batemans Bay. Dearly loved wife of Lewis (dec), Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of Ronald, Phillip, Evelyn, Laurie and their families. Aged 93 years. Hilda's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Anglican Church of Ascension, Herarde Street, Batemans Bay, with a service commencing at 10:00 am on Friday the 2nd of August 2019, followed by burial at the Batemans Bay Cemetery. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 31, 2019
