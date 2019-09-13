|
OAKLEY, HELEN OLIVE On Tuesday 27th August 2019 at Manning Base Hospital, Taree. Late of Herbert Street, Gulgong. Dearly beloved wife of Clyde (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan & Alex, Vicki & Bob and Richard & Pauline. Loved grandmother to David, Samuel, Sarah and Shaun. Aged 86 yrs "Forever in our Hearts" Privately cremated. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019