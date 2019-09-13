Home
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
HELEN OLIVE OAKLEY

HELEN OLIVE OAKLEY Notice
OAKLEY, HELEN OLIVE On Tuesday 27th August 2019 at Manning Base Hospital, Taree. Late of Herbert Street, Gulgong. Dearly beloved wife of Clyde (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan & Alex, Vicki & Bob and Richard & Pauline. Loved grandmother to David, Samuel, Sarah and Shaun. Aged 86 yrs "Forever in our Hearts" Privately cremated. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
