More Obituaries for Harry ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry ROSE

Harry ROSE Notice
ROSE, Harry Allan 30th September 2019. Aged 98 years. Late of Narooma. Passed peacefully. Dearly loved husband of Dulcie (dec), respected and loving father of Dorothy, Robert (dec), Jennifer, William (dec) and Gloria (dec). Harry's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Narooma Cemetery, with a grave side service commencing at 1:00pm on Thursday the 10th of October 2019. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019
