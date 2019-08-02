Home
GWENDOLINE TURNER


1941 - 2019
TURNER - GWENDOLINE "GWEN" On Sunday, 28th July 2019, peacefully at Dunedoo MPS. Late of Digilah Street, Dunedoo. Dearly beloved wife of Keith. Loved mother of Barry, Clive & Roy and their families. Aged 78 years "In peace at last" The relatives and friends of Mrs Gwen Turner are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. David's Presbyterian Church, Dunedoo next Friday, 9th August 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Dunedoo General Cemetery for interment. No flowers by request, donations to the Leprosy Mission may be made at the Service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
