GORDON KEMPTON JOAN KEMPTON A memorial service will be held for Gordon & Joan Kempton of Cooks Hill (Newcastle) and formerly of Mudgee. The Service will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2pm at the CWA Hall, 48 Market St, Mudgee. Friends and former work colleagues of Gordon & Joan are cordially invited to attend. The Memorial service will be followed by afternoon tea. A private ceremony for the interment of Gordon & Joan will then be held at the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
