RHODES - GLENN On Friday July 12, 2019. Peacefully, at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Denison Street, Mudgee and formerly of Quakers Hill. Dearly beloved husband of Lynette. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Mick Rossi, Jeff and Holly Rhodes. Loved pop of Karly, Bryson, Samuel, Oscar and Martha. Aged 81 years "A man who moved the hearts and lives of many who crossed his path in life" The relatives and friends of Mr Glenn Rhodes are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in Mudgee Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, July 18, 2019, commencing at 12.00 noon. Please meet at the Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations to the Cancer Council may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 16, 2019