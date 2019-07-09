|
|
Gerard Thomas Nash (52 years) A resident of Bermagui, passed away on 1/7/2019. Darling husband of Sue, loved son of Veronica and Les (both deceased), loved brother of Thomas and Maryanne (both deceased), dearly loved brother of Joseph, loved uncle of Alyssa and Megan and dearly loved nephew of Anne Thomson. A service for Gerard will be held at the Rookwood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium South Chapel on Thursday 11/7/2019 at 11:00am. There will be a local memorial service held for Gerard at the Bermagui Sports Pavilion on Sunday 21/7/2019 at 11:00am. The family has requested that instead of flowers donations be made to the Brain Foundation www.brainfoundation.org.au/donation
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from July 9 to July 10, 2019