Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Broulee
Floyd Robert LAWLER

LAWLER, Floyd Robert 12th December 2019. Aged 55 years. Passed at his home in Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Avril, loving father of Nathan, Sarah and Zachary and stepdad of Ceyarra and Steven. Loved Pop to his grandchildren and much loved son of Len. Floyd's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Thursday the 2nd of January 2020. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 18, 2019
