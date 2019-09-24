Home
Ethel HEADLEY Notice
HEADLEY, Ethel. 20th September 2019, late of Pioneer House Mudgee and formerly of George Street, Mudgee. Beloved wife of Kevin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry & Vicki, Peter & Anne, and Tim. Adored nan and great nan. Aged 90 years "So dearly loved, so sadly missed" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Ethel, which will take place at 2:00pm on Friday 27th September 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the Service a private cremation will take place. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 24, 2019
