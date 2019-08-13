|
|
Ernest Gregory TOLHURST "Ernie" 11th August 2019 at Dubbo Base Hospital, late of Lynne Street, Gulgong. Much loved partner of Tony. Cherished son of Alfred & Thelma (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Billy (dec), Robert & Janelle, Yvonne & Graham (dec), Sharon and their families. Aged 79 years "Constantly loved, ever remembered" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Ernie. The Service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 16th August, 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At 2:00pm the cortege will proceed to Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 13, 2019