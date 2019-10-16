|
GEE, Ernest William (Ernie) 11th October 2019, at Batemans Bay District Hospital. Late of Sunshine Bay. Dearly loved husband of Dianne, father and father-in-law of Benjamin and Donna and Scott. Pa to Rebecca and Brooke. Pa to his great grandson Darcy. Will be sadly missed by all his family. Aged 77 years. "A beautiful person. A beautiful soul" Ernie's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Friday the 18th of October 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019