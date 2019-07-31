Home
BISHOP, Ellen May 5/10/1932 - 25/07/2019 Late of Narooma and formerly Wagga Wagga. Daughter of Edward Stringer (dec) and Lucy (Dunn) (dec), sister of Keith Edward Stringer (dec), wife of William Bishop (dec), best friend of Stanley Williams (dec). Much loved sister-in-law of Kathy & George Hulley, loving Aunt of Pauline & Bev (dec), cousin of Patricia McGrath. Ellen's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Narooma Cemetery, with a grave side service commencing at 11:00 am on Thursday the 1st of August 2019. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 31, 2019
