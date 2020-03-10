|
|
GIBBONS, Ella Dawn (nee: Morrison) 8th March 2020 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee. Beloved wife of Colin (dec.). Much loved mother of Glenn, Steve, Leon, Sharon and Sarah, loved stepmother of Susan, John, Sharon and their families. Aged 77 years "Gone are the days we used to share, but in our hearts you're always there." Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Ella Gibbons. The Service will take place at 2:00pm on Thursday 12th March 2020 at Gulgong Lawn Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Can Assist. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020