SILVERTHORNE, Elizabeth Lucy 21st September 2019 at Opal Nursing Home, Mudgee. Formerly of Tucklan Street, Dunedoo. Beloved wife of Jock (dec), loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin, Bobby & Mei, Michelle & Steve. Cherished Nan of Liam and Jayden. Adored sister of James (dec), Anne (dec), John (dec), Joyce and Gordon (dec). Aged 73 years "In our hearts you'll always stay loved and remembered everyday" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Betty's Life, which will take place Graveside at 11:00am on Friday 4th October, 2019 at Dunedoo Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 1, 2019