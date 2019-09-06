|
|
RISTAU, Edward Francis "Ed" 11th October 1934 - 3rd September 2019 Passed away peacefully at Springwood Hospital. Late of Cambridge Park. Formerly of Ilford and Emu Plains. Dearly loved husband of Alma. Much loved Father to Kevin, Kerrie, David (dec) & Kathryn. Adored Pop to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Aged 84 years Reunited with David in God's loving care. Ed's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Our Lady of The Way Catholic Church at 15 Troy St, Emu Plains on Monday 9th September 2019, commencing at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. 'You will be sadly missed by all who loved you'
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019