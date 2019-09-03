|
NX 257841 TRANTER, Douglas Roy "Doug" 29th August 2019. Late of Kanandah Nursing Home Mudgee and formerly of Rylstone. Beloved husband of Myrtle (dec.), much loved father and father-in-law of Graham (dec.) & Sue. Adored Grandpa and Grandpa-in-law of Jayde & Mitch, Michelle and Rebecca, Great-Grandpa of Ella and Sam and loved brother of Gwen. Aged 102 years "Forever in Our Thoughts" A Service to Celebrate the Life of Douglas Roy Tranter was held at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Monday 2nd September 2019. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 3, 2019