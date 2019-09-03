Home
Douglas Roy TRANTER


1917 - 2019
Douglas Roy TRANTER Notice
NX 257841 TRANTER, Douglas Roy "Doug" 29th August 2019. Late of Kanandah Nursing Home Mudgee and formerly of Rylstone. Beloved husband of Myrtle (dec.), much loved father and father-in-law of Graham (dec.) & Sue. Adored Grandpa and Grandpa-in-law of Jayde & Mitch, Michelle and Rebecca, Great-Grandpa of Ella and Sam and loved brother of Gwen. Aged 102 years "Forever in Our Thoughts" A Service to Celebrate the Life of Douglas Roy Tranter was held at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Monday 2nd September 2019. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 3, 2019
