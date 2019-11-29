|
CAREY - DOROTHY MAY. On Saturday, 23rd November 2019. Peacefully, at Kanandah Hostel, Mudgee formerly of Mulgoa Way and Maroochydore. Dearly beloved wife of Cyril (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Tina, Andrea and John Honeysett and Christopher (dec). Much loved 'Nanna Dorothy' to her 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Helen Harkins, Tony (dec) and Marjory Harkins. Aged 92 years "A life well lived" The relatives and friends of Mrs Dorothy Carey are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Following the Mass a Private Cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019