BROOKS, Doris May 11th September 2019 Late of Batemans Bay. Dearly loved wife of Roy (Dec), Loved mother of Roy, Jeffrey and Steven and their families. Aged 91 years. "A generous and selfless lady" Doris's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 195 Broulee Road, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Friday the 20th of September 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 18, 2019