|
|
PEARSON, Doreen Lavina 17th August 2019 Dearly loved wife of John, mother of Gary, David and Linda. Aged 81 years. Doreen's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Thursday the 22nd of August 2019. In Lieu of flowers, donation to Beyond Blue would be greatly appreciated and can be made at the chapel on the day. We would like to thank the Nurses, Homecare Staff & Palliative Care Staff for their compassion throughout Doreen's Illness. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 21, 2019