Diane Louise. CAMPBELL


1945 - 2019
Diane Louise. CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Diane Louise. 23rd August 2019. Late of Gulgong. Beloved wife of Dallas (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jaki & Cec, Yvette & Stephen, Caven & Cherie, Siobhan (dec.) & John, cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma to their families, and sister of Susan. Aged 74 years "Sweet is the sleep that ended the pain we would not wake you to suffer again" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Diane Campbell. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Monday 2nd September 2019 at St Luke's Anglican Church, Gulgong. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Gulgong Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
