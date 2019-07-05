Home
Diana Western BATES


1940 - 2019
Diana Western BATES Notice
BATES, Diana Weston 2nd July 2019 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Cedar Avenue and formerly of Maderia Rd, Mudgee. Beloved wife of Geoffrey (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marnie (dec), Freya & Larry. Adored Granny of Lavender, Hunter, Autumn & Fox. Cherished sister of John Mason, Anthony Mason (dec), Cynthia Moore and their families. Aged 79 years "Resting peacefully where no shadow falls" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Diana. The service will take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. Later in the day a private interment will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Butterfly Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 5, 2019
