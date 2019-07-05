|
BATES, Diana Weston 2nd July 2019 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Cedar Avenue and formerly of Maderia Rd, Mudgee. Beloved wife of Geoffrey (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marnie (dec), Freya & Larry. Adored Granny of Lavender, Hunter, Autumn & Fox. Cherished sister of John Mason, Anthony Mason (dec), Cynthia Moore and their families. Aged 79 years "Resting peacefully where no shadow falls" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Diana. The service will take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. Later in the day a private interment will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Butterfly Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 5, 2019