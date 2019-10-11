Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for David ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John ANDERSON

Add a Memory
David John ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, David John Suddenly on 4th October 2019. Late of Lue Road Mudgee. Beloved husband of Margo. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deb & Michael, Leslie & Peter, Ben, Kate & Ben and Kellie & Robert. Adored Poppy Don to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good mate. Aged 73 years "Fishing" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Don Anderson, which will take place at 11:00am, today Friday 11th October 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee, thence for Canobolas Gardens Crematorium for a private cremation. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the Heart Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices