ANDERSON, David John Suddenly on 4th October 2019. Late of Lue Road Mudgee. Beloved husband of Margo. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deb & Michael, Leslie & Peter, Ben, Kate & Ben and Kellie & Robert. Adored Poppy Don to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good mate. Aged 73 years "Fishing" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Don Anderson, which will take place at 11:00am, today Friday 11th October 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee, thence for Canobolas Gardens Crematorium for a private cremation. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the Heart Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
