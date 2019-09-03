|
ROSE - DANNY EARL. On Friday, 23rd August 2019 at Home. Late of Mulga Street North St Marys. Dearly beloved husband of Leeann. Much loved father, father-in-law, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather to all his family. Aged 72 years "Dearly loved man who will be missed by all" The relatives and friends of Mr Danny Rose are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be Held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church Mudgee on Friday, 6th September 2019, commencing at 10.30am Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 3, 2019