Craig Stephen AGNEW 2nd November 2019 at Rylstone Hospital, late of Margaret Street Kandos and formerly of Mudgee. Beloved husband of Leanne, much loved father of Mitchell, Emily, Jarrod, Chloe, Matthew and Bradley. Adored son of Jack (dec) & Amy. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Lyn & Ces, Geoffrey & Karen, Patricia, Robert, Raelene & John and their families. Aged 56 years Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of Craig. The service will take place at 11:30am on Monday 11th November 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Cancer Council Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019