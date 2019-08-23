|
GARDINER - COLIN EDWARD "COL". On Tuesday, 20th August 2019 at Dubbo Base Hospital. Late of "Woodburn" Mebul, Dearly beloved husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Tony, Sue and John & Annie. Loving grandfather to his grandchildren. Aged 82 years Relatives and friends of Mr Col Gardiner are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Gulgong General Cemetery on Tuesday, 27th August 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Please meet at the cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019