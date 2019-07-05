|
HALEY - CLIVE ROBERT On Tuesday 2, July 2019 at Opal Nursing Home Mudgee. Formerly of Queen Street, Gulgong. Dearly beloved husband of The Late Norma Haley. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Sandra, Karen and Robert, Annette and James, Rosemary and Peter. Loved Pop to Jackie and Sean, Lauren and Brad, Blake and Keira, Haley, Byron and Brooke, Victoria and Mick, William and Sarah, Kimberly and Scotty, Dale, Belinda and Dan. Adored "Old Pop" of Callum, Marcus, Kobe, Brandy, Eden, Jett, Liam, Indie, Logan, Paris, Addison, Finn and Max. Aged 89 years "To dearly loved to be ever forgotten" The relatives and friends of Mr Clive Haley are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Gulgong on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 5, 2019