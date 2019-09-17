Home
BARTLEY, Brian Lesley. Passed suddenly 10th September 2019. Late of Mudgee Street Rylstone. Beloved husband of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law to Kelvin (dec) & Donna, Wayne & Jeanette, Tracy & Tracey, Darren & Lynn, Ricky & Shona. Adored pop to his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Loved brother, uncle and friend. Aged 75 years "My heart aches with sadness my secret tears flow for what it means to lose you no one will ever know" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate Brian's life, which will take place at 12pm on Thursday 19th September 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery. Please meet at the graveside. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 17, 2019
