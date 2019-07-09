|
DUNN - BRIAN. On Friday 5th July 2019 at Gulgong Hospital. Late of Herbert Street, Gulgong. Dearly beloved husband of Daphne. Loved and missed by all the Family. Aged 75 years The relatives and friends of Mr Brian Dunn are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St. Luke's Anglican Church, Gulgong on Wednesday, 10th July 2019, commencing at 1.00 pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 9, 2019