Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian MCGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Clifford MCGRATH

Add a Memory
Brian Clifford MCGRATH Notice
MCGRATH - BRIAN CLIFFORD. On Wednesday, 20th November 2019. Suddenly, at home. Late of Horatio Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Katrina, Tim and Nikki, Amanda and James Wormald. Loving grandfather of Hunter, Liam, Cruz, Mimi, Gracyn and Luca. Aged 77 years "See you in the Woolshed" Funeral Arrangements when finalised will be announce on the Eastaugh & Carroll website, on Radio 2MG and in the Guardian Newspaper. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -