MCGRATH - BRIAN CLIFFORD. On Wednesday, 20th November 2019. Suddenly, at home. Late of Horatio Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Katrina, Tim and Nikki, Amanda and James Wormald. Loving grandfather of Hunter, Liam, Cruz, Mimi, Gracyn and Luca. Aged 77 years "See you in the Woolshed" Funeral Arrangements when finalised will be announce on the Eastaugh & Carroll website, on Radio 2MG and in the Guardian Newspaper. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019